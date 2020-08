Category: World Published on Saturday, 15 August 2020 15:14 Hits: 1

Researchers have developed artificial intelligence (AI) models that will eventually be able to predict wildfires and megafires everywhere in the world.In the collective imagination, global warming is responsible for the…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/08/harnessing-artificial-intelligence-as-a-firefighting-tool-of-the-future/