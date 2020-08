Category: World Published on Saturday, 15 August 2020 15:52 Hits: 1

The Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA) is a favorite cause among Western donors — including Germany. But a study finds that the work of the organization is actually counterproductive.

