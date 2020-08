Category: World Published on Sunday, 16 August 2020 08:21 Hits: 8

Fifteen years on, the verdict of the tribunal investigating the assassination of Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik Hariri may provide a model for probing Beirut's devastating blast. But it also threatens to inflame tensions.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/lebanon-assassination-verdict-complicates-beirut-blast-fallout/a-54572025?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf