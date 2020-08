Category: World Published on Saturday, 15 August 2020 15:19 Hits: 2

A study published in Evolutionary Psychology found new evidence to suggest that faces are perceived differently depending on how a person’s head is tilted.Previous research has found that faces that…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/08/tilting-your-head-can-affect-judgments-of-your-attractiveness-and-dominance-study/