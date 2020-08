Category: World Published on Sunday, 16 August 2020 05:39 Hits: 6

US President Donald Trump vowed Saturday to use a controversial technique to unilaterally reinstate UN sanctions on Tehran, a move with huge repercussions for the Iran nuclear deal.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200816-trump-promises-snapback-to-force-return-of-un-iran-sanctions