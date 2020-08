Category: World Published on Sunday, 16 August 2020 07:54 Hits: 7

MINSK (Reuters) - Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko was under growing pressure on Sunday with rival protests due to converge on the capital a week after a contested presidential election that has thrown his country into turmoil.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/08/16/lukashenko-under-pressure-as-rival-protests-planned-in-belarus-capital