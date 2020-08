Category: World Published on Sunday, 16 August 2020 05:15 Hits: 5

Hong Kong's leader says she has "returned" her honorary fellowship to a Cambridge college after a row over whether the finance hub's academic freedoms are being suppressed as authorities crack down on pro-democracy opponents.

