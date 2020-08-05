Despair and Destruction : Doctor in Beirut Describes Harrowing Scenes After Massive Port Explosion

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 05 August 2020 12:16 Hits: 2

As Beirut reels from a massive explosion that killed at least 100 people and injured thousands, we get an on-the-ground update from pediatrician and writer Dr. Seema Jilani, who treated her own daughter for injuries after the blast. “It was extremely packed because we’re just coming out of a four-day lockdown,” says Jilani. “Everybody was out.” Lebanon’s Prime Minister Hassan Diab called the explosion a “national catastrophe.”

