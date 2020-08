Category: World Published on Saturday, 15 August 2020 14:13 Hits: 7

In 2017, ABC pulled a Black-ish episode focused on how President Donald Trump dealt with the white supremacist rallies in Charlottesville. Now, three years later the episode is finally able…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/08/banned-black-ish-episode-focused-on-trumps-charlottesville-comments-to-be-released-on-hulu/