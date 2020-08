Category: World Published on Saturday, 15 August 2020 11:58 Hits: 4

Thousands of people have joined renewed protests in Minsk against President Alexander Lukashenko's reelection. The embattled leader has appealed to Russia after warning the unrest could spill over into other countries.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/belarus-protests-putin-lukashenko-discuss-unrest-as-fresh-demonstrations-erupt/a-54580276?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf