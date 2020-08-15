The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Istanbul’s historic Galata Tower is being 'renovated', one jackhammer blow at a time

Each year, thousands of tourists visit Istanbul’s Galata Tower, which is one of the city’s most well-known historical monuments. Restoration work on the medieval tower began in mid-August, but some are concerned that the project is being done carelessly. In one amateur video shared by the political opponents of the municipality, workers are using a jackhammer to knock down a wall.

Read more https://observers.france24.com/en/content/20200814-istanbul-historic-galata-tower-botched-restoration

