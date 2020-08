Category: World Published on Saturday, 15 August 2020 13:43 Hits: 5

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Four workers died when a building they were demolishing near a coal mine of Russian steel producer Severstal collapsed on Saturday, the company said in a statement.

