Category: World Published on Saturday, 15 August 2020 12:43 Hits: 5

BERLIN: The German health minister said on Saturday (Aug 15) party holidays were irresponsible as he defended a decision to declare nearly all of Spain, including the tourist island of Mallorca, a coronavirus risk region following a spike in cases there. "I know how much the Germans love Spain .. ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-germany-spain-party-holiday-jens-spahn-13024152