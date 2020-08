Category: World Published on Saturday, 15 August 2020 13:08 Hits: 8

Trailblazing Afghan women's rights campaigner Fawzia Koofi, a member of the negotiating team that will hold peace talks with the Taliban, has been wounded in a gun attack near Kabul, officials said Saturday.

