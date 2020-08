Category: World Published on Saturday, 15 August 2020 11:08 Hits: 4

Because international investors have avoided Belarus and its authoritarian regime, the country has long suffered economic stagnation. But all the signs suggest that the rot is concentrated at the top, which implies that a change in political leadership could really change everything.

