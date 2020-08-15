The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

The Trouble with Disparity

Adolph Reed Jr., Walter Benn Michaels
"Because racism is not the principal source of inequality today," argue Reed and Benn Michaels, "anti-racism functions more as a misdirection that justifies inequality than a strategy for eliminating it." (Photo: Kena Betancu/AFP via Getty Images)
Read more https://www.commondreams.org/views/2020/08/15/trouble-disparity?cd-origin=rss

