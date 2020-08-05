The End of Big Tech? Calls Grow to Break Up Facebook, Amazon for Mob-Like Behavior, Monopoly Power

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 05 August 2020 12:42 Hits: 1

Calls are growing to break up the Big Tech giants, with a handful of companies controlling more and more of the technology industry, crowding out or acquiring would-be competitors and exercising vast power over the U.S. economy. Lawmakers grilled the CEOs of Amazon, Apple, Google and Facebook during a hearing last week on whether their companies are guilty of stifling competition, in a scene reminiscent of the 1994 hearing of tobacco executives who claimed cigarettes were not addictive. This came just days after Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos reportedly made $13 billion in a single day, even as the coronavirus pandemic has left millions of Americans struggling to make ends meet. We speak with Scott Galloway, professor of marketing at NYU Stern, who says we may be seeing “the beginning of the end” of the tech monopolies.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2020/8/5/scott_galloway_big_tech