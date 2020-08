Category: World Published on Saturday, 15 August 2020 09:52 Hits: 7

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's Queen Elizabeth paid tribute to the sacrifice of soldiers on the 75th anniversary of VJ Day, which marks victory over Japan and the end of World War Two, as she recalled the anguish of the war and joy of its conclusion.

