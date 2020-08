Category: World Published on Saturday, 15 August 2020 10:00 Hits: 7

PETALING JAYA: The decision of the Federal Court that the abolition of the mandatory death penalty should be dealt with by Parliament should not be the end to the discussion of the matter, says Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) commissioner Datuk Mah Weng Kwai.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2020/08/15/court039s-decision-to-abolish-death-penalty-should-be-dealt-by-parliament-says-suhakam-commissioner