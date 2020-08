Category: World Published on Saturday, 15 August 2020 09:27 Hits: 7

Coronavirus fears meant only a limited audience could attend the ceremony marking Japan's World War II surrender. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe pledged never to repeat the tragedy of war, but stopped short of an apology.

