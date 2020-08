Category: World Published on Saturday, 15 August 2020 09:50 Hits: 6

The US has signed a deal with Poland to pave the way for the redeployment of American troops from Germany to the eastern European country. The agreement also makes Poland the new headquarters of the US Army V Corps.

