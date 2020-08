Category: World Published on Saturday, 15 August 2020 07:35 Hits: 6

Japanese Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi said on Saturday Tokyo planned to send a team of officials from the ministry and other specialists to Mauritius to assess the damage from an oil spill.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200815-japan-to-send-team-to-mauritius-to-assist-in-oil-spill