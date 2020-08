Category: World Published on Saturday, 15 August 2020 09:53 Hits: 7

MINSK (Reuters) - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Saturday he wanted to speak to Russian President Vladimir Putin, warning street protests were not just a threat to Belarus.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/08/15/lukashenko-i-need-to-contact-putin-protests-not-just-threat-to-belarus