Category: World Published on Saturday, 15 August 2020 09:26 Hits: 7

After years of summer heatwaves and minimal rainfall, eastern Germany's lakelands are drying out, local scientists say, to the detriment of fish and plant life as well as fishermen.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/germany-brandenburg-lake-climate-change-sign-scientists-13022570