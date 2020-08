Category: World Published on Saturday, 15 August 2020 09:43 Hits: 7

New York's museums, art galleries and other cultural institutions will be allowed to reopen starting August 24, state governor Andrew Cuomo said Friday after a five-month shutdown due to the coronavirus.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/united-states-new-york-museums-galleries-aug-24-13023914