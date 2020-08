Category: World Published on Saturday, 15 August 2020 05:51 Hits: 6

British travellers rushed home from summer holidays in France on Friday, bookingplanes, trains, boats and even private jets to get home before a 14-day quarantine comes into force in response to rising coronavirus infections there.

