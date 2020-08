Category: World Published on Saturday, 15 August 2020 01:33 Hits: 13

Referencing the recent clash with China, Modi said that those who challenged India's sovereignty were given a "befitting reply in their own language".

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/modi-insists-on-his-vision-of-atmanirbhar-self-reliant-india-in-independence-day-speech/a-54577614?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf