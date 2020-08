Category: World Published on Saturday, 15 August 2020 03:51 Hits: 15

Voters may not have their votes counted in time for the November election after the US Postal Service chief warned of delays. Postmaster Louis DeJoy, a Donald Trump ally, has come under scrutiny over his financial ties.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/us-postal-service-mail-in-votes-may-not-be-counted-in-time-for-election/a-54577917?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf