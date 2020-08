Category: World Published on Saturday, 15 August 2020 04:08 Hits: 12

KOTA KINABALU: The annual Sandakan Memorial Day service to commemorate fallen Australian and British prisoners of war (POWs) and the Sandakan-Ranau death marches went virtual for the first time to accommodate the new norm during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2020/08/15/sandakan-memorial-day-service-goes-virtual-for-the-first-time