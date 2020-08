Category: World Published on Saturday, 15 August 2020 00:58 Hits: 12

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe sent a ritual offering to Yasukuni Shrine for war dead on Saturday, the 75th anniversary of Japan's World War Two defeat, a ruling party lawmaker said, but refrained from a personal visit that would anger Beijing and Seoul.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/japan-pm-abe-yasukuni-sends-ritual-offering-war-dead-shrine-13023450