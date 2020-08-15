Three guesses who's 'concerned' about Trump's Postal Service sabotage

Category: World Published on Saturday, 15 August 2020 02:00 Hits: 12

Remember when Susan Collins—just six months ago—so infamously declared that she didn't need to vote to impeach Donald Trump because "I believe that the president has learned from this case. […] The president has been impeached. That's a pretty big lesson."

You have to wonder if she has any personal regrets about her three years' worth of support for Trump. Right now, she's the Republican canary in the Trump coal mine. You can watch her to see what latest unconstitutional Trump action is resonating with the people in Maine, and reflecting badly on her. Like his sabotage of the U.S. Postal Service, which has left her "concerned." (How great is that Yahoo! News uses the quotes around that in their headline? ) Collins wrote a sternly worded letter this week to new postmaster general and Trump henchman Louis DeJoy.

"Mainers are experiencing delays in delivery of needed prescriptions, personal protective equipment, such as masks, and payments sent through the mail," she wrote. "While I support efforts to improve the USPS's financial condition, I am concerned that the reported changes will have the opposite effect, reducing service to the public and driving away customers." Okay, maybe it was less sternly worded than mealy-mouthed. Because she definitely reinforces DeJoy's bullshit claim that he's taking all these actions to sabotage the institution for financial reasons.

She also touted her bill with Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein for $25 billion in payroll funding for the Postal Service from last month. But did Collins do anything to get Sen. Mitch McConnell to include that funding in his sham coronavirus response bill last month, the one that included billions in defense spending, and another tax cut so billionaires could write off their meals?

Nope.

Collins didn't even act immediately on reports from three weeks ago—while the Senate was in session and McConnell was writing that bill—that the Maine postmaster had ordered carriers to delay first-class and priority mail. Those delays are definitely being felt in the state, as well as the rest of the nation. Tens of thousands of pieces of mail weren't delivered to dozens of Maine towns on just one day this week. On Monday, 80,400 letters and other pieces of mail were left at the distribution center, ready to be loaded on trucks but left behind because workers were under orders not to leave the center late. Even the 10 minutes it would have taken to load the mail.

I'm sure Collins' concern will mollify all the people of Maine who aren't getting their prescriptions and their checks.

