Category: World Published on Friday, 14 August 2020 16:12 Hits: 6

The United States has seized four tankers en route from Iran to Venezuela in what the Justice Department says is the government’s largest-ever seizure of fuel shipments from Iran.Â

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/u-s-seizes-tankers-loaded-with-iranian-fuel-bound-for-venezuela/30784219.html