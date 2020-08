Category: World Published on Friday, 14 August 2020 18:47 Hits: 9

Donald Trump didn’t name names, but he clearly thinks the Senate Republicans who haven’t proven sufficiently loyal to him know who they are. “We have a couple of people that…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/08/some-senate-republicans-are-avoiding-trump-like-the-plague-and-its-making-him-testy/