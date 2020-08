Category: World Published on Friday, 14 August 2020 18:29 Hits: 7

Climate activists demanding the closure of a new coal-fired power station have staged multiple protests, in Berlin and Finland. Finnish-run Datteln 4, near Dortmund, flouts Germany's goal to switch to renewables.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/germany-s-coal-fired-datteln-power-plant-sparks-fresh-protests/a-54575560?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf