Category: World Published on Friday, 14 August 2020 16:18 Hits: 6

Presumptive vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris, who the Democrats hope will build enthusiasm for Joe Biden’s White House run, is an experienced politician, prosecutor and former presidential candidate whose policy positions are receiving renewed scrutiny ahead of the November 3 election.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200814-where-the-democrats-kamala-harris-stands-on-the-issues