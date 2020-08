Category: World Published on Friday, 14 August 2020 19:01 Hits: 9

(Reuters) - U.S. coronavirus hotspots had disproportionately high numbers of cases among communities of color, according to an analysis on Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

