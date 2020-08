Category: World Published on Friday, 14 August 2020 18:28 Hits: 9

Shares of German biotechnology firm CureVac BV nearly tripled in their Nasdaq debut on Friday, marking the first stock market debut of a company developing a potential vaccine to combat the novel coronavirus.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/business/covid-19-vaccine-developer-curevac-shares-surge-in-us-debut-13021794