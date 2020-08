Category: World Published on Friday, 14 August 2020 18:31 Hits: 8

School bus drivers from the second largest school district in the United States led a noisy protest caravan through downtown Los Angeles on Thursday, demanding federal and state funding to help reopen schools safely amid the coronavirus pandemic.

