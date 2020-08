Category: World Published on Friday, 14 August 2020 18:33 Hits: 11

Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko on Friday told people to stay at home to avoid becoming "cannon fodder" for what he said were foreign-backed revolutionaries after huge crowds took to the streets for a sixth consecutive day to demand he step down.

