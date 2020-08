Category: World Published on Friday, 14 August 2020 14:12 Hits: 6

Nationwide protests against President Alexander Lukashenko’s 26-year rule have escalated in the aftermath of the flagrantly fraudulent election on August 9. With factory workers striking and security forces quitting in disgust, could Lukashenko’s usual response to street demonstrations – mass arrests and escalation of official violence ­– fail to save him this time?

