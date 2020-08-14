Judge slams Trump official's claim that Supreme Court's DACA ruling 'has no basis in law'

Category: World Published on Friday, 14 August 2020 18:50 Hits: 11

A federal judge was not one bit happy about U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) official Joseph Edlow’s June claim that the Supreme Court’s decision ruling that the administration illegally ended the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program had “no basis in law.” U.S. District Court Judge Nicholas Garaufis “was taken aback by the defiant tone,” Politico reports.

“Obviously, the Regents decision is the law,” Justice Department attorney Stephen Pezzi replied when Garaufis asked him to explain Edlow’s statement during proceedings over ongoing litigation. Clean-up on aisle five. But then Pezzi laid out a whopper of his own: “The government is complying with the Regents decision and will continue to comply with the Regents decision,” Politico reported he continued. That, friends, is a lie.

It doesn’t take a law degree to see that the Trump administration has defied court orders by refusing to fully reopen the program as it was in 2012. Instead, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) pushed out a memo not only stating that USCIS would “reject all” first-time applicants, it would also slash protections for current beneficiaries. So Pezzi’s claim that “[t]he government is complying” with court orders would be laughable if so many young immigrants weren’t suffering.

“A clearly irritated Garaufis indicated he believed the statement could breed contempt for the legal system,” Politico reported, and “pressed on by urging Attorney General William Barr to rein in the current head of DHS, acting secretary Chad Wolf.”

About that: Just today, the nonpartisan Government Accountability Office (GAO) concluded that both Wolf and his unconfirmed deputy, anti-immigrant goofball Ken Cuccinelli, were unlawfully appointed to their jobs at DHS. And since Wolf’s signature is on that DHS memo saying USCIS is defying the court and refusing to approve new DACA applications, that memo is itself likely unlawful. Following the GAO finding, perhaps everything Wolf and Cuccinelli have carried out is unlawful.

So, the judge is pissed. We’re pissed at the defiance and the continued, intentional suffering of hundreds of thousands of families. So what happens now? “Lawyers for DACA applicants are preparing to ask Garaufis and other judges to force the administration to again accept first-time applicants into the program,” Politico continued.

It’s frustrating that young immigrants and their advocates must keep returning to court to try to enforce an order that should have already been followed in the first place. But that’s the lawlessness of this so-called “law and order” administration, which in reality has contempt for anything that challenges its white supremacy and believes that some are entitled to do as they please, so long as it fits with the impeached president’s agenda.

Recall that disgraced loser and former sheriff Joe Arpaio could have faced jail time for contempt of court, but was saved by fellow racist, Donald Trump. Who will save DACA recipients?

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1969242