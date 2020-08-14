Rashid Khalidi: Israel UAE Deal to Normalize Relations Is New Chapter in 100-Year War on Palestine

Category: World Published on Friday, 14 August 2020 12:17 Hits: 9

In a deal brokered by the United States, Israel and the United Arab Emirates have agreed to fully normalize relations after years of secretly working together on countering Iran and other issues. Under the deal, Israel has also agreed to temporarily halt plans to annex occupied Palestinian territories in the West Bank, which had already been on hold due to international condemnation. We speak with Rashid Khalidi, the Edward Said professor of modern Arab studies at Columbia University, who says the agreement is being falsely characterized as a peace deal. “I don’t see that it has anything to do with peace,” he says. “On the contrary, it makes the chance of a just, equitable and sustainable peace much, much, much harder.”

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2020/8/14/israel_uae_agreement_trump_palestine