Friday, 14 August 2020

The main challenger to Belarusian President Alyaksandr Lukashenka in the recent election, Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya, who was forced to leave the country the next day and is currently in Lithuania, has urged her supporters to "defend our choice," while calling for weekend protests.

