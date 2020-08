Category: World Published on Friday, 14 August 2020 10:16 Hits: 5

Mail-in voting is among the most controversial issues in the 2020 US presidential election. The logistics involved are daunting and there's the issue of security, not to mention Trump's attacks on the US postal service.

