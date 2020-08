Category: World Published on Friday, 14 August 2020 07:42 Hits: 4

The French government on Friday declared Paris and Marseille and its surrounding area high-risk zones for the coronavirus, granting authorities there powers to impose localised curbs to contain the spread of the disease.

