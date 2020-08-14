The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

India: Human chain protects Hindu temple amid riots over Facebook post

Category: World Hits: 5

Riots broke out in Bangalore, India on August 11 after a legislator’s relative allegedly posted a derogatory statement about the Prophet Muhammad on Facebook. A crowd of people gathered outside the politician’s house, stormed two local police stations, and set fire to vehicles in the area. While the violence raged, community youth formed a human chain to protect a Hindu temple nearby, fearing the mob would damage the place of worship. 

Read more https://observers.france24.com/en/content/20200813-india-human-chain-temple-mob-violence

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version