India: Human chain protects Hindu temple amid riots over Facebook post

Riots broke out in Bangalore, India on August 11 after a legislator’s relative allegedly posted a derogatory statement about the Prophet Muhammad on Facebook. A crowd of people gathered outside the politician’s house, stormed two local police stations, and set fire to vehicles in the area. While the violence raged, community youth formed a human chain to protect a Hindu temple nearby, fearing the mob would damage the place of worship.

