Published on Friday, 14 August 2020

Relief operations are underway in Karantina, a poor Beirut neighbourhood near the port that was devastated in the August 4 blast that tore apart the Lebanese capital. But with anxieties heightened and resources scarce, decades-old tensions between Lebanese and Syrians are coming to the fore.

