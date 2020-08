Category: World Published on Friday, 14 August 2020 08:08 Hits: 7

Recent books on Donald Trump by authors representing a wide range of perspectives help to shed light on some of the under-appreciated or already forgotten features of Trump's presidency. If there is one takeaway, it is that the last four years have been every bit as disastrous for America as they seem.

