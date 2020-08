Category: World Published on Friday, 14 August 2020 07:46 Hits: 6

The U.S. special envoy for Serbia and Kosovo negotiations has announced that the two countries' leaders have agreed to meet at the White House next month, after a similar meeting was canceled in June.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/us-envoy-announces-kosovo-serbia-meeting-at-white-house-next-month/30783285.html