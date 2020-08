Category: World Published on Friday, 14 August 2020 08:05 Hits: 5

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Belgian hospitals are stockpiling drugs and protective kits and putting in place contingency plans amid a continuing spike in new COVID-19 infections that has forced the capital Brussels to make face masks compulsory in public spaces.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/08/14/belgian-hospitals-stock-up-on-drugs-kits-for-possible-second-covid-wave